James B. Weaver, 66, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James E. and Dorothy (Habecker) Weaver. James was the husband of Laura (Obetz) Weaver with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
James was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1973. He was a former Boy Scout leader and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #596 in Elizabethtown. An avid hunter and fisherman, James enjoyed cars and playing pool.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Laura, are two children, Jamie Franks, wife of Jeremy of Elizabethtown, and Joshua Weaver of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Dylan and Ian Franks; and a sister, Janet Geltmacher.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
