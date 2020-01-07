James B. Riddle, 78, of Lititz, passed away at his residence on Monday, January 6, 2020.
He was the husband of Nancy L. Groft Riddle, with whom he shared 5 years of marriage this past November 19th. He was previously married to the late Nancy B. Riddle, who passed away in 2012. Born in Hanover, he was the son of the late Elwood E. and Ruby R. Albright Riddle.
James was a career educator, teaching U.S. history in the Conestoga Valley School District for 35 years. After his retirement, he taught U.S. history at Linden Hall. He was a scholar of several universities and colleges, and served as a consultant for the AP College Board of U.S. History. He earned his BA in Education from Millersville University and his Masters in American History from Wesleyan University in CT.
He was an avid tennis player, collected antiques, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Cape Cod.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his children: Michael J. of Clearwater, FL and Jennifer L. married to Greg Harrington of Reinholds; his 3 grandchildren, Brianna Huxley, and Alexandra and Daniel Harrington; and by his siblings: Steven of Red Lion, Tabitha of Hanover, Deborah of Florida, Randall of Hanover, and John of Georgia. He was preceded in death by his brother, Malcolm.
Friends will be received by James' family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA and again on Friday January 10, 2020 from 10-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Linden Hall School For Girls, 212 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
