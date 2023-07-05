James B. Murry, 70, of Washington Boro, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. He was the husband of Barbara Funk Murry with whom he celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on February 26, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Paul D. and Erma Warner Murry.
Jim was a farmer and attended Central Manor Church of God. He enjoyed hunting and was a horseman. Jim was a loving grandfather to his grandchildren. He was of the Christian faith and passed it on to others.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children: Brittanni M. (Ricky C.) Falk; J. Ethan (Margaret A.) Murry and Cade B. (Laura V.) Murry, all of Manor Township. Four grandchildren: Peyson, Holden, Harper, Maci and one on the way. Two sisters: Gretna (Jerry) McCleary, Stewartstown and Beatrice (Howard) Flinchman, Atlanta, GA.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Central Manor Church of God, 387 Penn Street, Washington Boro on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Steven Schmuck, officiating. Private Interment in Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. A meet and greet Visitation will be held from 1:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Joy of Living Camp, 18860 Dodd Road, Brinkhaven, OH 43006. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »