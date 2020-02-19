James B. Lefever, 88, of Kirkwood, went home to be with his Lord on Feb 17, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.
Born January 20, 1932 in West Lampeter Township, he was the son of the late Clayton and Gertrude (Buckwalter) Lefever. He married the late Anna Wagner in January of 1951 and she passed in 1992. He later married Ruth Lesley.
Throughout his life, Jim was a dairy farmer, sold mutual funds, owned the Oxford Laundromat and Carwash, and Jim's Surge of Quarryville ("Get the urge, call Jim's Surge").
Jim was a member of Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren and later joined the Jennersville Church to help re-establish the Jennersville congregation.
Jim was an avid reader, a world traveler, delivered heifers to Dominican Republic (via Heifer Project), was a member of the Lions Club and was very passionate about his involvement with the Masonic Fraternity. He was Past Master of Washington Lodge No. 156, York Rite Bodies of Royal Arch Chapter 43, Goodwin Council No. 19, Lancaster Commandery No. 13, York Rite College and Knights York Cross Honor, being a past leader of all four; Scottish Rite Bodies of Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, 14th degree, Harrisburg Consistory, 32nd degree and Supreme Council of Sovereign Grand Inspectors Generals, being the very first 33rd degree Mason in the Washington Lodge. Others memberships include, Red Cross of Constantine, York Conclave, and Lancaster Forest No 27 Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ruth Lefever and his children, Neil, married to Katherine (Martin) Lefever of Fairfield, VA; Gerald Lefever of Sterling, VA; Shirley, married to Glenn Gingrich of Trempealeau, WI; and Nancy, married to Edwin Horner of Nottingham; seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Weaver.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Berkey officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 9-11 a.m. Masonic services and interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Lancaster, 213 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 1760.