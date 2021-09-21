James "Ashley" Stahl, 68, beloved son, brother, step father, uncle, and friend died peacefully at home in the company of loved ones after a brief illness, September 5, 2021.
Formerly of Ephrata, PA and a 1970 graduate of Ephrata High School (IA-70), Ashley was employed by Clay Casting Company and Lancaster Foundry Supply before relocating to Alabama, where he worked in sales and as a Computer Programmer for more than 30 years.
Ashley enjoyed fishing, hunting with longtime friend Jeff Frable, and going to the shooting range. He will always be known for having a big heart and doing everything he could to help those he loved.
Ashley was a son of the late Edward W. and Anna H. Stahl, Ephrata RD1.
He is survived by one sister, Barbara A. Stahl of Lititz; three brothers: Dale E., Stevens; Daniel L., Stevens; and C. Timothy, Lititz; four nieces: Jodell Stahl Balser, Schoeneck; Elisabeth Stahl Baker, Manheim; Katie Stahl, Cornwall; Sarah Stahl, Lititz; one nephew, Adam Stahl, Lititz; and two step daughters: Yesi Barrantes, Jacksonville, FL and Cassandra Sifontes, Durham, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents and much-loved Beagle, Bella.
Private interment will take place at Middle Creek Church Cemetery, Lititz, PA at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
