James Anthony Chesney, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Monday June 8, 2020, at his home. Born August 14, 1940, in Berwick, PA, he was a son of the late John Anthony and Anna (Starvatow) Chesney.
Jim was a graduate of Berwick High School and Juniata College, playing football for both. He served in the U.S. Army and had been an active volunteer for Vet 21. After college, Jim entered the computer industry in the mid 1960's where he worked for RCA, Sperry-Univac, and then Unisys.
Surviving are his two children, Kirsten Ullan and her husband Charles, of Ashburn, VA, and Charles W. Chesney and wife Elizabeth of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Mara and Beckett, and Bridget, Jonathan and Ethan; great-grandchild, Ronan Houston; his former wife, Jane (Bange); and his brothers, Paul and Anthony.
A memorial service honoring Jim's Life will be announced at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Vet 21 at http://www.vet21salute.com/donate
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.