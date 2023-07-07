James A. Zollman, 94, of Homestead Village in Lancaster, PA passed away on July 4, 2023. Jim was born to the late James and Jeannette Zollman in Roanoke, VA.
He enlisted in the Army during his junior year of high school. He was stationed in Germany and served during the Korean War. After his discharge he attended Virginia Tech and graduated from the ceramic engineering program. He was hired by RCA immediately after graduation and stayed there until his retirement in 1988. During this time, he also served as an elected Manheim Township Commissioner from 1972-1979. After retiring from RCA, Jim worked at H&R Block and the PA Visitors Bureau and volunteered his time at Homestead Village. Jim and Nancy were long time members of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Jim married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Virginia Johnson, on September 14, 1950 and they celebrated 72 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters: Karen Zollman, Cynthia Zollman and her partner Thomas Jennings; grandson Jacob Zollman; sister Nancy Zollman and wonderful nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his son James Stephen Zollman in March 2023. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Ann Farmer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Highland Presbyterian Memorial Garden, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received afterward in the church from 10 AM-11 AM.
Please omit flowers.
