James A. Weaver, Jr. 77, of Strasburg, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was the son of the late Jim and Marian Bowman Weaver.
James attended Lancaster Country Day and graduated from Mercersburg Academy in 1963. After graduating from Ohio Wesleyan where he majored in physics and minored in chemistry, he entered the Navy and was selected into the Navy's Officer's Candidate School under Admiral Rickover and earned an advanced degree in the nuclear reactor program.
After the Navy, James was active in the International Union for Conservation of Nature where he and his wife tagged turtles on the Great Barrier Reef. He was instrumental in getting the Muhlenbergbog turtle on the endangered species list through the World Wildlife Foundation. He later enrolled in a doctoral program at the University of Maryland to study economics. James worked as an environmental engineer and later cofounder, Market Metrics in 1983. He founded Empower Partnersa business designed to provide information and opportunities to disenfranchised communities.
James was cofounder of the Hourglass Foundation, a think tank in Lancaster, working on many community projects. He was on the vestry at Saint James Church and on the board of the Pennsylvania Academy of Music.
He devoted his life to rescuing stray animals which often became lifelong companions. He was often found walking at Lancaster County Park and whistling tunes of his favorite musical compositions.
James is survived by his two daughters, Erin of Lancaster and Elisabeth of Strasburg, his former wife, Marilyn Long; a grandson, Quehanna; two sisters, Marney Weaver of Thousand Oaks, California and Karen Weaver Fuerst of Denver, Colorado.
A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2023, please email Erin Weaver erinweaver78@gmail.com for more details. His interment will be at St. James Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Stands Up 15 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
