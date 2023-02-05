James A. Weaver Jr., 85, of East Earl, passed away on February 3, 2023.
Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late James A. Weaver, Sr. and Helen M. (Means) Weaver.
He was the loving husband of the late Barbara A. (Mann) Weaver, with whom he married on July 25, 1955 and shared sixty-seven years of marriage until the time of her passing on October 17, 2022.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pequea and was employed by Victor Weaver for twenty-nine years and by L&S Sweeteners for eight years. He enjoyed horses, hunting and mowing his yard.
James is survived by his children: Dennis A. husband of Deborah Weaver and Bobbi Lou wife of Michael Boose, his grandchildren: Nena M. wife of John Humphrey, and Shana A. Boose, his great granddaughter: Rebecca Humphrey and his brother: Paul D. husband of Mary Lou Weaver.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he is predeceased by his brother: Terry Lee Weaver.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to Amedisys Hospice Care, 1410 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.