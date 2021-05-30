James A. Shoff, Jr. 81, of Millersville, PA passed away at Manor Care on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Born in Millersville, PA he was the son of the late Edna Goldie (Stauffer) and James A. Shoff, Sr. He was the loving husband to Theresa M. (Martin) Shoff.
He will be missed by his beloved children: Diane M. Phillips (Jimmie) of Columbia; Jimmy Shoff (Kim) of Millersville, Dave Shoff (Penny) of Lancaster, Renee Schroll (Brandon) of Centerville and Joseph Grove (Jill) of Liberty, Missouri; his 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Prior to retirement, James worked at Warner Lambert. He enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, MD, Longwood Gardens and Charleston, SC with his family. James was an avid Philadelphia sports fan but especially enjoyed baseball. James was a talented craftsman and could fix anything.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org.
