James A. Musser, age 90, of Calvary Homes, formerly of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Betty Jane Musser for 66 years. The son of Myron and Ida Ream Musser. He graduated from West Lampeter High School, where he was class president all four years. He received an athletic award upon graduation. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War. Following his service, he worked in construction until retirement. His last employment was with Warfel Construction Co. He enjoyed sports, music and woodworking. Jim was a long-time active member of Calvary Monument Bible Chruch and was employed there in maintenance after retirement. With the church he also served on the church board, various committees, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, and sang in the choir.
He is survived by his wife, daughters: Beth Stoltzfus (Marlin), Beverly Meredith (Todd), 3 grandchildren: David Stoltzfus, Christi Swierenga (Mike), and Heidi Meredith. Also surviving is a brother Richard Musser, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers: Myron and Luther Musser, Bob and Jack Weichel, and sister Jane Weichel.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23rd at the Calvary Monument Cemetery, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, with a viewing from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Calvary Monument Bible Church Missions Fund, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA 17562. shiveryfuneralhome.com
