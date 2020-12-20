James A. Miller passed away peacefully at the age of 74 at Landis Homes in Lititz, PA on Tuesday, December 16, 2020. Jim was born July 10, 1946 in Ephrata, PA to Warren and Sarah Miller. He graduated from Ephrata High School in 1964. He received a two year business degree from Goldey-Beacom College and then went on to graduate from East Carolina University in North Carolina.
Jim was a member and attended Dove Westgate Church of Ephrata.
Jim had a passion for sports and entertainment. He loved to play baseball, softball, tennis, golf and bowl earlier in his life. He also coached little league with the Akron Lions for many years which he enjoyed very much. He was a sports enthusiast and loved attending and watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Hershey Bears and many other sporting events. He also enjoyed going to Hersheypark and attending musical concerts.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Warren, and his mother, Sarah. He is survived by his two children, Jim Miller of Cypress, TX and Tracey Miller of Silver Spring, MD.
Jim's family would like to express their gratitude to Paul and Janice Breneman and their children Janelle, Keith and Greta and their families for being devoted friends throughout Jim's life and treating him as part of their family. In addition, thank you to all of the friends that were involved throughout Jim's life and everyone who was involved in his care at Landis Homes.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting Mr. Miller's obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com at 10:55AM. Please refresh your device as that time approaches.
Please make contributions in Jim's memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Assn, Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at adpaparkinson.org. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »