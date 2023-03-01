James A. Meashey, 66, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
James was born in Ephrata and graduated from Ephrata High School. He worked as an HVAC Technician for Ameri-Tec Mechanical.
He enjoyed photography, guns, playing Monopoly and 500 Rummy, and riding horses. Most of all, James loved riding motorcycles and had participated in Flight 93 Memorial Rides to Somerset County.
James is survived by two sons: Josh Kellison and Jay Meashey; one granddaughter, Juliet; one brother, Barry Meashey; four nieces; and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emma Klopp Meashey, and sister, Linda Clippinger.
Viewings will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Sunday, March 5 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, March 6 from 9-10 a.m. A time of sharing and remembrance will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday at Gravenor's. Interment will follow at Wolf's Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in James' memory to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com