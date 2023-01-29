James A. Martin

James Andrew Martin, 59, died peacefully on January 26, 2023, at the Hospice and Community Care Bob Fryer Inpatient Center. He was surrounded by his family throughout his final days.
Jim was born to the late J. Horace and Arlene Wenger Martin of Lebanon, PA. He graduated from the IU13 in 1984. In his younger years he enjoyed perusing the TV Guide, following the Phillies, cutting the lawn with a riding mower, sitting by the fireplace on cold evenings, taking photos, riding at a local stable, participating in Special Olympics, and playing with his beloved Labrador retriever, Misty. He enjoyed spending time with his immediate family, attending extended family gatherings, chatting with friends in the congregations he attended, visiting with Aunt Betty, and drinking piping hot cups of coffee. As he grew older, he collected pens and watches and liked writing names and verses in his many notebooks and tablets. He enjoyed music throughout his life, singing along with familiar hymns and songs and "directing" singers or recordings of classical masterpieces.
Jim worked briefly for Terre Hill Concrete Products and the Quentin Haus Restaurant. He moved to Friendship Community in the mid 1990s. He lived in a number of Friendship homes, most recently the Hossler Road residence near Manheim. He attended several day programs as well. Jim was friendly and gregarious; he established close relationships with staff and fellow residents alike. The family is grateful to the many team members who assisted Jim over the years, particularly as his Alzheimer's disease progressed and his care became increasingly challenging.
Jim was the sixth of seven children to join a close-knit family. He was fiercely loved and returned that love in full measure. He vitally affected the lives of each of his siblings and will be deeply missed by them. They are Phil (Joyce) Martin, Harrisonburg, VA; Miriam (Nick) Frey, Mountville, PA; Tom (Louisa Weber) Martin, Selinsgrove, PA; Fred (Janice Dempster) Martin, Ballston Lake, NY; Anne (Duane Bontrager) Martin, Harrisonburg, VA; and Barbara (Ken Stoltzfus) Martin, Lancaster, PA. Jim also is survived by 10 devoted nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in honor of Jim may be made to Friendship Community (https://www.friendshipcommunity.net/) or Hospice and Community Care (https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/). To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »