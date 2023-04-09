James A. Maddox, 95, of Lititz, PA passed away on April 5, 2023. Born in Virginia, Illinois, son of the late Lloyd and Clara May (Way) Maddox. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Stoermer) Maddox for 62 years.
After graduating from Virginia High School, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and proudly served his country in China and US occupied Japan.
Jim graduated from Gem City Business School and began his sales career selling paper. He moved the Chicago area selling corn starch and corn syrup for a corn refining company; Jim then became President of an industrial brokerage company selling sugar, honey, and chocolate. In 1980, he accepted the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Wilbur Chocolate.
Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Free Masons Lodge No. 659, Medinah Shriners, American Legion, and the Blinded Veterans Association. He was a former member of the Lititz Rotary Club, Meadia Heights Golf Club and Board of Trustees for Linden Hall School for Girls, and in retirement he volunteered at the VISOR program at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
Jim enjoyed golf and playing different courses throughout the country. He looked forward to his annual hunting trip to Canada. He also enjoyed wood carving, and cherished the times spent with his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife Beverly Maddox; his children: Pam Maddox, Indianapolis, IN, Melissa MacDonald, and her husband Myles, Marshfield, MA, James (Jay) Maddox and his wife Teresa, Marietta, GA, grandchildren: Eric Eagon, Christopher Eagon (Emily), Colin MacDonald (fiancée Rosalina D'Agostino), Garrett MacDonald, Andrew MacDonald, and Sarah Maddox; great-grandchildren: Nellie and Rosslyn Eagon; sister-in-law Mary Maddox, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pat and Dennis Hudgel, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Ron, Ray, Wayne, and L J, and sisters, Clara McAfee and Katherine Maddox.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Luther Acres, Chapel of the Good Samaritan, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10:30am until the time of service. Burial will be at Fort Indiantown Gap at 3:00pm with military honors.
Contributions in Jim's memory can be made to Blinded Veterans Association, P.O. Box 90770, Washington, DC 20090, please note Jim's name in the memo line, or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com
