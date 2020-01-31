James A. Lundquist, of Cornwall left this world on January 27, 2020, in his ninety-fifth year. Born in Minneapolis on November 6, 1924, son of Novia Skogsbergh and Elmer Ferdinand Lundquist, he served in the Army Air Corps in WWII and earned his medical degree from Cornell University. He practiced medicine for 43 years in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he and a fellow doctor opened the Tanana Valley Medical Clinic.
Jim was a voracious reader and collector of books. He loved to share his opinions on multiple subjects, including art, architecture, education, politics and religion and was a captivating teller of stories.
He is survived by his wife, Louise McQuate King Lundquist.
He is also survived by his children: Becky (Ron Tetu), Arkansas; Willi (Karen Griffith), Fairbanks, Alaska; Mary (Dave Mowry), also of Fairbanks; Andrew (Maryellen), Virginia; Peter (Denise) Fairbanks; his daughter-in-law, Marion (widow of Jon), and ten grandchildren who live in Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Virginia, Scotland and Tennessee and his step children, Dana (Kathleen) King; Heidi Gyorke, Stacy Nolan and Joel (Kazuko) King, five step grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren.
Three of his children predeceased him: Dana, Suzie and Jon.
His favorite spot was his family's vacation home in Port Wing, Wisconsin, on the shore of Lake Superior, where his ashes will be scattered. There will be no services held at this time. The Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon is handling the Arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
A living tribute »