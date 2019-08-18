James A. Lewis, Sr.

James A. Lewis, Sr., 67, of Columbia, died on Friday, August 9, 2019 at home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Newton and Arlene Haake Lewis. He was a machinist by trade and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the Susquehanna River. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by a son, Joshua, husband of Yasmine Lewis; six grandchildren; brothers, Gary, husband of Kim Lewis; William Lewis and Robert husband of Lori Lewis.

At James's request, there will be no formal funeral services.

Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.

