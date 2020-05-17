James A. Lesher, 78, of Columbia, passed away at his residence on May 14, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara Leffler Lesher with whom he was married 53 years. Born in Middleburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harry L., Sr. and Jennie Beaumont Lesher.
Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from April 12, 1961 and was honorably discharged on October 13, 1964 after being stationed in Germany and Turkey. He retired after many years of service from Kinsley Construction where he was employed as an asphalt plant technician.
He was an avid Penn State fan along with following the Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Flyers. Jim also enjoyed playing pinochle, crossword puzzles, reading, and going to the casinos. He coached C.B.A.A. softball for six years and was a member of the Moose and American Legion.
In addition to his wife Barb, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Lesher; granddaughter, Hadlee; siblings, John B. Lesher, Sr. (Elaine); Maryann Foltz; Emma J. Mattern, and many nieces and nephews. His brother, Harry L. Lesher, Jr., preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
