James A. Lancaster

James A. "Jim" Lancaster, 68, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born in Huntingdon, he was the son of Shirley (Yocum) Lancaster of Elizabethtown and the late Albert Lancaster.
Jim was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1972. He retired from Mount Joy Wire as a purchasing manager after 45 years of service. Jim enjoyed showing his Dalmatians at various dog shows and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jim is survived by two children, David Lancaster, husband of Jennifer of Denver, PA and Christopher Lancaster of Marietta; two grandchildren, Connor and Callie Lancaster; and a sister, Kathy Bamberger, wife of Scott of Elizabethtown.
A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Willing Hearts Dalmation Rescue, PO Box 11, Royerford, PA 19468 or http://www.whdr.org To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com