James A. Klonaris, age 88, of Atglen, PA, passed away at the Chester County Hospital on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. Ryan Klonaris, who passed away on September 28, 2021. He was born in St. Louis, MO, son of the late James N. Klonaris and Dorothy Rasckevice Klonaris Riley.
He served in the 82nd Army Airborne Division. In the past along with his wife he owned and operated Gap Diner and the Grapevine Deli-Restaurant in Parkesburg. He had also worked at Yarnell Security of Smoketown until the age of 81. He enjoyed fixing anything, cooking, sailing, flying airplanes and traveling.
Surviving are 4 daughters: Kathleen wife of Robin Coffroth of Christiana, Diane Klonaris fiancée of Ronald Young of Lancaster, Patricia wife of Jeffery Sauer of Quarryville, Pamela Klonaris of Parkesburg, 4 grandchildren: Jonathan Telepchak, Zachary Sauer, Shannon Sauer, Joseph Coffroth, 2 great-grandchildren: Connor & Farrah Telepchak. He was preceded in death by a son, James N. Klonaris, 2 sisters: Dorothy Holdson and Alice MacGrath.
An outdoor graveside viewing and service will take place at the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds, 1089 Simmontown Road, Gap, PA on Monday, October 11th at 2 p.m., with Pastor Clint Shondelmyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise. shiveryfuneralhome.com