James A. Kirk, Jr., 83, of Millersville, PA passed away on July 20, 2023, with family by his side, after a 2-year battle with cancer. James (Jim) was born on June 18, 1940 to James A. Kirk, Sr & Velma A. (Hinkle) Kirk in Baltimore, MD.
Jim grew up in Baltimore, attending both Roland Park Junior High and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. After his sophomore year, the Kirk family moved to Lancaster, PA. Here Jim stayed busy cutting grass for his neighbors, attending local dances and was employed as a lifeguard at the Maple Grove Pool. Jim met his future bride, Diane Newberry, for the first time at a dance at Manheim Township High School. After graduating from Penn Manor High School, he attended Franklin & Marshall College and went on to graduate from Millersville University with a BA in Economics.
After graduation Jim worked for RCA in Lancaster. He moved on to a career at Sperry New Holland as a senior analyst and eventually retired as Director of MIS.
Jim was an avid golfer, a long-time member and former board member of Conestoga Country Club. He enjoyed a regular foursome on the weekends along with a fun group of golfers who would make their annual RV trek to the south for warmer golf in the winter.
Jim pursued his long-time passion of sailing his boat on the upper and lower Chesapeake Bay. His boat was appropriately named "Jus' So". For several years Jim accompanied a sailing buddy as that friend maneuvered his boat from the Bahamas to the Hinckley factory in Maine for the annual owners' roundup. It was always quite an experience, and an opportunity for Jim to gain knowledge outside the normal sailing waters in MD.
Jim married Linda J. Deal in 2000 and she quickly became a skilled and calming first mate. (Especially when pulling into the slip or harbor) They spent several decades sailing and making lifelong friends in various sailing clubs and marinas.
Jim spent several years as a committeeman for the Manor Township Republican committee. He was a member of the Millersville Borough Zoning Hearing Board for 15 years.
He is survived by a sister Lynn Kirk Hunter (William) of Mooresville, NC., nephew Chad Kirk of NC, and 2 children from his first wife, Diane Kirk Heffernan: Susan Kirk and Jeffrey Kirk (Katherine Funk) of Lancaster. His grandchildren J. Alexander Kirk, (29) (Lauren Bullitt), Nicholas Kirk (26) & AnnaKatherine Kirk (23) were a true delight of his life. He is also survived by Linda's sons: Jack Deal (Betsy), Danville, PA, and Eric Deal (Christine) of Lithia, Florida. He had a special bond with Linda's grandchildren: Tyler Deal (25), Jenna Deal (23), Andrew Deal (31), and Brandon Deal (17). They will all miss Granddaddy and his antics, his kidding around, and the special way he loved them all.
There will be a celebration of life service at Grace United Methodist Church, 163 W Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Monday August 21st. (Note: please use George & Frederick Streets, as Duke & Frederick Streets will be closed for several months) Visitation with the family will begin at 10 AM and the service at 10:30 AM. A private interment will take place at a later date.
Thank you to friends, neighbors, and the Cancer Care Ministry Team who lent a hand during the past few months of Jim's care.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a memorial contribution to Lancaster Farmland Trust -125 Lancaster Avenue, Strasburg, PA 17579. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097