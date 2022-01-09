James A. “Jim” Young, 73, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late James F., husband of Yvonne Young of Mount Joy and Betty L. Baker. Jim was the fiancé of Sandra Wanamaker of New Holland.
Jim was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1966. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He served as a loadmaster on a C-141 and served a year in Vietnam as a loadmaster on a C-123. Jim received the Distinguished Flying Cross Medal. Jim was a truck driver for various companies before his retirement in 2010. Jim loved to sing and sang in a local band the Val-jeens. The Val-jeens produced a record “Darlene” in 1966. He was a lifetime member of the Elizabethtown Fire Department, American Legion Post 329, Elizabethtown, and VFW Post 5667 Elizabethtown. Jim enjoyed trips to the beach, fishing in the bay, and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by two children, James Young, husband of Lisa of Elizabethtown and Nicole Minnick, wife of Shawn of NC; many grandchildren; and two brothers, Timothy Young, husband of Barbara of Enola and Mark Young, husband of Marion of Mount Joy. Also surviving are Sandy’s family and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Young Housley.
A memorial service honoring Jim’s life will be held at West Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 740 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com