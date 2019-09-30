James A. "Jim" Wingler, 73, entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home. Jim was the son of the late Donald and Annie (Fogus) Wingler and the husband of Drema M. Wingler.
Jim served as Pennsylvania Conservation Officer for 35 years and Pennsylvania State Constable for 22 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, bear hunting in Canada, and anything that had to do with his 55 Chevy.
Jim is survived by his wife Drema, five children, Chanel Yingst, Tim Caldwell husband of Stacy, Sandy Biser, wife of Mike, Noel Keen, and Shannan Givler, wife of Brian. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Ann. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Donald Winger, Russell Wingler, husband of Darlene and a sister, Virgie Cousins, wife of Dana, as well as many loving cousins, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd., Conowingo MD, 21918. Friends may visit the family starting at 10 AM, service to follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim's name to the Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton, MD 21921.