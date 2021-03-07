James A. "Jim" Hill, 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles S. and Loretta (Fitzkee) Hill. Jim was the husband of Mary L. (Graeser) Hill with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past October 14th.
Jim was a graduate of Donegal High School, class of 1964 and received an associate's degree from University of Maryland. Jim retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years of service. He proudly served in the Vietnam War. After his military service, Jim worked for Masonic Village and later retired from the United States Postal Service. A Free and Accepted 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of the Eureka - West Shore Masonic Lodge #681, Mechanicsburg, the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Harrisburg, and the Harrisburg Consistory.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are two sons, Brian J. Hill, husband of Dusty of Crestview, FL and Daniel J. Hill, husband of Maureen of Colorado Springs, CO; 5 grandchildren, Courtney, Colby, Alex, Mackenzie, and Zachary; and a brother, John S. Hill, husband of Emily of Beech Creek, PA.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Sue Hill.
A funeral service honoring Jim's life will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 39, c/o Glen Morrison, 435 North Angle Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com