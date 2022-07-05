James A. "Jim" Gebhard, Sr.

James A. Gebhard, Sr., 86, of Janet Avenue, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his residence.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of the late Claressia Grace Greiner Gebhard who died on June 7, 2016. He was the son of the late Harry and Ada Yake Gebhard.
James proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1955- 1957. He worked for Yellow Freight as a truck driver and a dock worker. After he retired, he worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. James enjoyed working on cars and was "Mr. Fix Anything". He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Phillies. Most of all, his family came first.
He is lovingly survived by his children, James A. Gebhard, Jr., husband of Barbara, Millersville, PA, Randy L., husband of Cathy Gebhard, Lancaster, PA, Kathy L. Gebhard, Lancaster, PA, Lisa J., wife of Scott B. Hinkle, Lancaster, PA and Scott B., husband of Stephanie Gebhard, Millersville, PA; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with one on the way, and his sister, Dolly Brooks, Willow Street, PA. He was preceded in death by his 12 siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend James' Funeral Service from The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange Street, (corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Groff's on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
