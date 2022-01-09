James A. Hanna, 73, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Born in Lancaster, PA, James was a son of the late Harold and Anna Hanna. He graduated from Solanco High School and worked as an HVAC technician for various local companies. Most recently he was employed at R. Hollenshead Automotive in Manheim, PA.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Long, grandson, John Long, one son, one nephew, and several nieces.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jim’s Memorial Celebration on Saturday, January 15 from 3-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 34, 1388 Arcadia Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to American Legion Post 34 at the above address.
Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA is assisting the family.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »