James A. Grebinger, 87, of Neffsville, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Florence Swisher Grebinger and Frank Morton Grebinger. Jim was the loving husband to Patricia Hicks Grebinger and they would have celebrated their 64th anniversary on July 19th.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Pebbco Industries as a welder for many years before working at Armstrong World Industries as a welder until his retirement in 1994, at which time he worked several years as a part-time security guard for The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health. Jim enjoyed hunting, baseball, and horse racing.
Surviving in addition to his wife Patricia are three children: Dirk Grebinger of Box Elder, SD, Keith Grebinger of Lancaster, and Lori Kelley of Palm Springs, FL. He has two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother Charlie Grebinger of Phoenix, AZ, and sister Betz Donahue of Ephrata. He was predeceased by his siblings: Lucille Groff, Edgar Grebinger, Tina Givler, Fern Grebinger, Lester Grebinger, and Robert Grebinger.
The family would like to thank Hospice and the staff from Mennonite Home for their kind and compassionate care during the last several months.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's Celebration of Life at Calvary Church (East Entrance), 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, July 13th, at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Interment with military honors will be on Thursday, July 14th, at 1:00 PM at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hospice of Lancaster County, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604-4125. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com