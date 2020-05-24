James A. Glenn, Jr., age 63 years of Lititz, PA died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born on December 1, 1956, he was a son of the late J. Alvin and Joanne Elizabeth (Mathiot) Glenn. James was a 1975 graduate of Solanco High School and was a dedicated employee for the past 41 years of R.W. Sauder, Inc., most recently working as the Finished Product Coordinator.
Many of James' interests were outdoor related such as; NASCAR, racing at Williams Grove and Port Royal, fishing, hunting, biking, canoeing, hiking, and attending mud sales and outdoor shows. An avid reader, he enjoyed his trips to the cabin at the hunting camp in Potter County. James looked forward to holiday family gatherings and especially steamed crabs in the summer. He counted photography among his interests.
James is survived by two brothers: Brian S. Glenn and his wife, Leisa of Pequea, PA; Mark A. Glenn and his wife, Tracey of Elizabethtown, PA; two sisters: Brenda K. Stambaugh, wife of the late Gerald of Lititz, PA; Bonni Faye Bauman and her husband, Jay of Millersville, PA; his nieces and nephews: Jessica Lefever and her husband, John; Tyler Bauman and his wife, Janae; Tanner Bauman; Alexa Glenn; Corrie Walton, Jody Lefever; and James Lefever.
Private services will be held with interment in Salem Cemetery, Delta, PA.
