James A. Fickes, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Homestead Village. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Ira D. and Suzanne (Ulrich) Fickes.
He spent most of his professional career in production at the Bulova Watch Company.
In his spare time, James enjoyed genealogy, stamp and coin collecting, and going on long walks. He also enjoyed volunteering at Homestead Village during their bingo events in the healthcare unit as well as in the nursing home grocery store.
James is survived by a brother-in-law, Harry Radcliffe; a nephew, David Lenhart; and a niece, Mary Ann Rickerhauser. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Suzanne Rineer and Kathleen Radcliffe.
A private graveside service was held in Riverview Burial Park.
