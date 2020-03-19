James A. Fennell, 72 of Fenelton, Butler County, died unexpectedly at home Friday afternoon, March 13, 2020 as a result from a fall from a roof. Jim was born in Butler, PA on August 16, 1947, the son of the late Clarence J. "Sonny" and Helen Kravchuk Fennell. He was the husband of Janet K. Lias Fennell.
Jim graduated from Butler High School, Class of 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1966. He served for two years, stationed in Korea.
Jim was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, trapping, raising beagles, and fishing. He was a life member of the Happy Hunters Sportsmen's Club. Jim was the Butler County delegate for the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists. He was a Pennsylvania Game Commission Hunter Education Instructor for the past 15 years.
Jim was a life member of VFW Post 249, Butler, American Legion Post 828, Worthington, and the East Butler Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member of the Fenelton United Methodist Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Michael Todd Fennell of Columbia, and his daughter, Melanie Beth Fennell Scheid of Lancaster; his grand doggies, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Happy Hunters Sportmen's Club, 676 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Fenelton, PA on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5 to 8PM and on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 to 11AM. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11AM at the Happy Hunters. Interment will be held in the Worthington Lutheran Cemetery immediately following, where military honors will be accorded. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to the Fenelton U.M. Church, 810 Clearfield Rd., Fenelton, PA 16034. For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Jim's daughter. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
