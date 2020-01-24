James A. Coon, Sr., 93, of New Holland, passed away while surrounded by his children on Tuesday, January 21st, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Jim, as he was lovingly referred to by his family and friends, was the husband of the late Mary A. Coon (Mills), whom he was married for 43 years. Born in Owensboro, KY, he was the son of the late Oda Lee and William Alice Coon (Wilson). He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca A. wife of Robert Herr of East Earl, and Nancy L. wife of the late William Strause of New Holland; a son, James A., Jr. husband of Thelma Coon (Henry) of Millsboro, DE; seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Frances Mahaney of Tell City, IN. He was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
After working for 20 years in Security at CNH, he decided to hang up his hat and retire. Not one to sit idle for long, he began working again at Clean Energy and then Goodville Mutual after that, which he retired from for good. Retirement gave him the freedom to enjoy more of what he loved: bowling, golf, playing poker, watching westerns (especially the Duke, John Wayne), and accumulating more raccoon collectibles to decorate his home with. Over the years, Jim was known to love dancing, crooning Hank Williams' songs (usually "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"), telling jokes to anyone who would listen, and drinking a cold Keystone with anybody who would join him. He was loved by many family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. He will be greatly missed and always remembered.
"I define manhood simply: men should be tough, fair and courageous, never petty, never looking for a fight, but never backing down from one either." - John Wayne
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 27th, at 2:00 P.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA. Interment in the Ranck's United Methodist Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.beckfuneral.com.
