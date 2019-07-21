James A. Bernhardt, 76, of Mountville, PA, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his grandson, Riley, July 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Jessie (Baxter) Bernhardt. Jim was the loving husband of 53 years to Marie A. (Salamon) Bernhardt.
A veteran, he served in the US Army. He was very proud of his service as a Paratrooper. Jim worked in sales for pneumatic tools and fasteners for Senco. He was a greeter and part of a small group for many years at the Worship Center. He was Man-of-the-Year at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was also on the school board for St. Leo's School. Family was most important to Jim, and he surrounded himself as much as he could with them. He coached his children's sports and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities. His most cherished time spent with his family was their Cape May vacations every year.
In addition to his wife, Marie, Jim is survived by his children: Celeste Bush wife of Peter, Annette Moran wife of Ryan, and Gregory Bernhardt husband of Shannon (Wytovich); 8 grandchildren; and a brother, David Bernhardt, husband of June.
Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Riley Bernhardt, and a brother, William Bernhardt.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM with a Memorial Service to begin at 11 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to Lancaster Area Kidney Association, P.O. Box 1446, Lancaster, PA 17608.
