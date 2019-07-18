Jallena Strawder, 37, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Donald E. and Kathy Strawder of New Providence. She was a 2000 graduate of Solanco High School. Jallena worked in printing manufacturing for Engle Printing, Lancaster; and most recently for the Caskey Group, York. Jallena had a deep passion for photography, always taking photos everywhere she went. She loved doing crafts, gardening, trips to the beach, hiking and just being out in nature. Most of all, Jallena loved spending time with her kids.
Surviving in addition to her parents, are her two daughters, Laila Strawder and Kylie Seiders; a son, Brogan Shenk; her twin sister, Jessica A. Wise, fiancée of Shane Szebin of Lancaster; her boyfriend, Jason Shenk of Pequea; two nieces, Jenn Groff and Jemma Dart, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.
All are invited to attend Jallena's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. The family encourages everyone to dress casual for the service. Interment will be private. Those desiring may send contributions in Jallena's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness "NAMI" 790 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com