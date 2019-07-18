Jaime Pizarro Kilby, 37, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 in Lancaster. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Efrain Pizarro and Bonnie Kilby.
Jaime loved to ride his motorcycle and was a proud member of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club. Jaime loved spending time with his family, especially his five children. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish. He will be remembered as a hardworking, jack of all trades.
In addition to his parents, Jaime is survived by his siblings; Rafael Kilby, Edwin Kilby, Quetcy Kilby, and Michael Kilby, of Lancaster; his children, Jaime, Jr., Alexis, Alex, Jordan, and Jayson; and his girlfriend Sonia Ramos. He is preceded in death by his brother, Efrain Pizzaro, Jr.
Friends and Family will be received on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM with a funeral service to begin at 12 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com