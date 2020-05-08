Jaime Lynne Sawyer Priddy of North Myrtle Beach, 41, left us on May 4, 2020. Jaime had the most loving heart and beautiful soul. She will be missed by so many.
She leaves her husband, Mike Priddy; her parents, Buz and Lynne Sawyer of Myrtle Beach; mother-in-law, Ruth Priddy of Lewisburg, WV; brother, A.J. and wife Kristin of Myrtle Beach; sister, Lauren of Myrtle Beach; uncle, Kenneth Bostic of Spartenburg, SC; aunt and uncle, Donna and Walter Messcher of Myrtle Beach; nephew, Ty; nieces, Kali, Julia, Kassi, Khloe, and Kady; along with many cousins. She also leaves behind her precious fur babies, Lucy and Avett.
She will also be missed by her Rockefeller's family in North Myrtle Beach, and many friends from South Carolina, and Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
