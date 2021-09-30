Jae D. Kauffman, 89, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late John S. and Mary Dupler Kauffman. He was the loving husband of Peggy L. Hess Kauffman. Jae was a member of Loyal Order of Moose, Elizabethtown, and Milton Grove Hunting Lodge.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Donald husband of Judy Kauffman, a daughter, Linda Haldeman, a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Kauffman, all of Manheim, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two brothers; John Kauffman, Jr., Mount Joy, Roscoe Kauffman, Lewistown, and three sisters; Vera Arndt, Manheim, Velva "Faye" Heisey, Elizabethtown, and Rosalie Mayer, Maytown. A son, Randy L. Kauffman passed away several days following Jae's passing, he was also preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jae's funeral service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM till the time of service. Interment in Milton Grove Cemetery, Mount Joy. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
