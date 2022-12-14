Jaden Isaac Stoltzfus, 1 year old son of Michael E. and Esther Ruth Smucker Stoltzfus, of 2554 Siegrist Rd., Ronks, went to be with Jesus on Monday, December 12, 2022. He attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: a brother, Jeremy Stoltzfus, at home; grandparents, Steve and Rachel Stoltzfus, Gordonville, David and Sylvia Smucker, Lancaster; great-grandparents, Annie wife of the late David Esh, Gordonville, Isaac and Marian Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Fannie wife of the late Jesse Esh, Gordonville. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Luke Stoltzfus; great-grandparents, David and Rebecca Smucker.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 12 noon with interment in Beiler's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home till the time of the service. Furman's Leola
