Jade Marie Mattern, 20, of Willow Street, left us on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the daughter of Darby (Mattern) Lownsbery.
She is survived by 6 grandparents, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and many, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, C. J. Lownsbery.
Jade lived a beautiful life and brought joy to everyone that had the pleasure of knowing and spending time with her. She did everything in her own way.
Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where a viewing will take place from 2 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jade's memory can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 625 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com