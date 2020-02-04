Jacquelyn June Milley Crist, age 92 passed away January 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Jackie was the daughter of the late Theodore R. and Helen J. (Donmoyer) Milley. She is survived by three daughters, Robin Miller, wife of Craig Miller of Wachapreague, VA., Ginger Dill, wife of Steven Dill of Phoenix, AZ and Laurie Garrett and her fiancé, Stephen Brehm of Leola; a sister, Joanne Milley Krallinger of Strasburg; two nephews, John Krallinger, III of San Diego, CA and Joel Krallinger of Willow Street; two grandchildren, Nathan and Jared; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Emily, all of Phoenix.
A Memorial Service will take place at St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562 on February 8, 2020 with a 10AM visitation and service at 11AM. Interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church at the address above. For further information, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
