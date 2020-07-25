Jacqueline W. Moyer, 87, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at StoneRidge Retirement Living Community, Myerstown.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Jasper M. and Mary (Eberly) Wolf and was the wife of the late Howard Frank Moyer.
Jacqueline had been a member of Grace EC Church, Akron. She was a lifetime member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), volunteered for the Girl Scouts, Brownies, and at the election polls. Jacqueline enjoyed gardening, baking, and jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by two daughters, Lela J., wife of Nicholas Bryant of Ephrata, Mary Jessica, wife of Jeremy Warner of Ephrata, and a sister, Marilyn Carter of FL.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:30 pm, in the Brownstown Evangelical Cemetery, N. Church St., Brownstown, with Pastor Jeff Martin officiating.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Jacqueline's memory may be made to the American Heart Association- Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
