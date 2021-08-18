Jacqueline T. Lewis, 86, of Manheim, died peacefully on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Kadima at Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stacy and Christine Hostetter Miller.
In her early years Jackie worked as a technician for the former RCA Corporation, and as a machine operator for Howmet Corporation, both of Lancaster. With a background in bookkeeping and tax filing; Jackie received her tax training at H & R Block in Lancaster. About 1976 she started her own company, Jackie Lewis Bookkeeping and Income Tax Service; in Manheim. She did taxes until 2018. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Jackie was a member of the Lancaster Moose Lodge # 299 and kept the books for the Lodge for many years. She was also a member of the Manheim Historical Society and volunteered at the voting polls in Manheim Borough. At one point in time she ran for Mayor of Manheim. Jackie was a passionate Manheim Central Barons and Penn State Football Fan. She had a deep and abiding love for her children and all of her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons: Bradley F. Swisher of East Petersburg, Robert W. husband of Andrea Swisher of Manheim, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Vicki Lincoln of Lancaster. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Kathleen Swisher, a great-grandson, Aaron Walden, and a sister, Bobbie Parke.
Jackie's celebration of life and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
