On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Jacqueline Shade Field, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother joined her husband in God's heavenly kingdom at age 88. Jaqueline (Jackie) was born on August 5, 1933 in Lancaster, PA to Samuel Shade and Caroline (Gundaker) Shade. Following graduation from McCaskey High School in Lancaster in 1951 she worked in payroll for Slaymaker Lock and customer service for Hubley Toys. On December 8, 1962, she married the late Arthur (Skip) Field. The couple celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary prior to Skip's death in 2017.
Jackie dearly loved children. For decades she provided childcare for friends and neighbors in her home, and many of the children she nurtured considered Jackie as part of their extended family. Jackie was also a devoted servant of Faith United Church of Christ. She faithfully taught children's Sunday School nearly every week for over 50 years. She also co-led youth fellowship with Skip for several years and later regularly visited elderly church members who could not attend services. She enjoyed going to auctions and out-to-eat with Skip. She loved to meet new people wherever she went, forming long-lasting friendships with them. By far her greatest joys and fondest memories were from spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by her two sons: Bill Field (wife Elizabeth) of Iowa City, IA and Sam Field (wife Carol) of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Dan Field (wife Kristen) of Iowa City, IA, Katie Reasner (husband Rich) of Coralville, IA, David Field of Iowa City, IA, Mike Field (wife Morgan) of Columbia, PA, Michelle Myers (husband Aaron) of Marietta, PA; great-grandchildren, Emmett, Riley, Aiden and Grayson. In addition to her husband, Jackie was also preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Aycock.
The extended Field family sincerely thank the staff at Mennonite Home for the love and care they gave to both Jackie and Skip.
Friends and Relatives are respectfully invited to her visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 starting at 10am, at Faith United Church of Christ, 1204 Wabank Rd., Lancaster PA 17603, where the funeral service will begin at 11am. Kindly follow the CDC guidelines and masks are required at the service.
Burial will follow the service at Riverview Burial Park.
Memorial Donations in Mrs. Fields' memory are being requested to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Fund or the Faith United Church of Christ.
Services have been entrusted to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 2024 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. 717-394-4097
