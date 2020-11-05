Jacqueline (Jacquie) R. Jury, 83, of Manheim, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. She was the loving wife of 60 years to Dr. Lewis E. Jury. Born in Wiconisco, she was the daughter of the late John A. and Lillie A. E. (Dietrich) Zellers.
Jacquie was a graduate of Millersville State College. She pursued a teaching career prior to dedicating her life to home and family. Jacquie and Lewis quickly grew roots in Manheim, Pennsylvania, becoming life-long Barons. Jacquie was a deeply devoted mother and grandmother. Her singular passion was caring for her family; nurturing a safe, successful, and fulfilling life for her grandchildren. Jacquie and Lewis traveled extensively with her favorite holidays being those spent with family in the Outer Banks, at Disney, along the Oregon coast, and in Puerto Rico. She exhibited great strength and courage as she faced many years of pain and illness.
In addition to her husband, Jacquie is survived by her son, Lon K. Jury, husband of Dorothy Jury; a grandson, Logan M. Jury, husband of Cara (Bilheimer) Jury; two granddaughters: Erin M. and Kaylin H. Jury; two step grandchildren, Sam and Maddy Lehr, and one great-granddaughter, Emerson.
Jacquie's caring and support were imparted to, and experienced by, others through her perseverance, determination, selflessness, courage, empathy, and forgiveness. The seeds of learning that she planted will continue to sprout, grow, and bloom within the lives of those she touched. The positive impact of her life upon others has yet to be fully experienced.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Jacquie's memory to Wiconisco High School Alumni Scholarship Foundation, The Foundation for Enhancing Communities (TFEC), 200 North 3rd Street, 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101 (https://www.tfec.org/scholarships/wiconisco-high-school-alumni-scholarship-foundation/) or Compass Mark, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Suite 104, Lancaster, PA 17601 (https://www.compassmark.org/)
