Jacqueline P. Espenshade, 87, of Conewago Township, Dauphin County, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus with family by her side on Sunday, January 8, 2023.
Born February 17, 1935 in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Russell H. and Florence E. (Ginder) Keller. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Alice E. Keller, sister Nancy L. Keller, and a son Ira Dale Espenshade, Jr.
Jackie (also known as "Peggy") had a heart for Jesus, was very kind and would do anything for anyone. In her early years, she worked at H. B. Reese, before marrying Bud and having four children. She worked at the Espenshade Meats family business for 34 years and also cleaned offices for the Hershey Company. In her children's younger years, she was a Girl Scout and a Boy Scout Leader and helped her children with their 4H clubs. Jackie loved to garden, played badminton and playdough with her grandchildren, and crocheted blankets for many of her grandchildren. When Bud had the produce stand, Jackie loved to paint whimsical faces on pumpkins to sell. She was a Sunday School teacher and attended Spring Creek Church of the Brethren. For many years, Jackie was a cook at Elizabethtown Buckhorns deer camp with her mother-in-law. She was in a bowling league and loved to roller skate in her younger years.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years Ira "Bud" Dale Espenshade, Sr.; children Debra Myers (Kent) of Hummelstown, Roxie Stine (Tim) of Elizabethtown, and Jason Espenshade (Jaynie) of Zionsville; grandchildren Melissa Holland (widow of Rodney), Patrick Boylan, Jennifer Crabtree (Brian), Elizabeth Bushman (Tony), Justin Stine (Katie), Jenna Dows (Ben), Jacey Espenshade, Russell Espenshade, and Hunter Espenshade; and fifteen great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. Viewings 6:00 8:00 PM Wednesday and 10:00 11:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisburg Humane Society, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com