Jacqueline O. Stone, 86, of Lancaster, passed away quietly on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Wife of the late H. Darrel Stone, and daughter of the late Jacob and Verna Irwin Gilbert, Jackie is survived by her three children: Kimberly A. married to Peter Eichman of Mount Pleasant Mills, PA; Craig G. married to Brenda Stone of York, PA; and Christopher S. married to Andrea Stone of Newmanstown, PA. She will be dearly missed by her 9 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A lifelong educator, Jackie's passion was children, in particular those with special needs. Throughout her rewarding career, she held positions at the Vanguard School for Special Education, as well as the Vineland Training School in New Jersey.
Whether she was shopping for un-birthday gifts, telling a story at her weekly salon appointment, or organizing a family vacation to her favorite beach, Jackie radiated easy elegance, good humor, and abundant warmth. To know Jackie was knowing you had a friend, whatever the circumstances.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, for which an announcement will be made. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jackie's honor to the Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036-3604 (give.specialolympics.org). To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com