Jacqueline M. Blanchette, 71, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Fritz Blanchette and Eileen (Faulkner) McDevitt and the step daughter of the late Joseph McDevitt and Rose Blanchette.
Jacquie had worked in the hospitality industry for over 35 years, having worked her way up to General Manager of the Farm House Restaurant at Loch Nairn Golf Club. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jacquie enjoyed gardening, cooking, swimming, spending summers in Wildwood, NJ with her cousins, and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Dawn M, wife of Hans Herr and Jacqueline B. Neuhauser. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a brother, Fritz, husband of Linda Blanchette and 9 great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and step parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Blanchette Thompson, a son-in-law, Vincent Neuhauser, and her loving four legged son, Jimbo.
A service celebrating Jacquie's life will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30- 11:00 a.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
