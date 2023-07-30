Jacqueline M. Barata July 25, 2023

With great sorrow, the Barata and Tranguch families announce the passing of our beautiful, loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, Jacqueline Mary (Tranguch) Barata at home on July 25, 2023. Born in Hazleton, PA on April 21, 1943, Jacqueline was the daughter of the late John Tranguch, Sr. and Mary Tranguch. Jacqueline was the matriarch of her family and dedicated her life to being a provider, a caregiver, and someone who led with love. She was strong willed and soft hearted. She would offer help and show up for anyone in need. Her laughter echoed in any space causing everyone in it to smile.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband Daniel V. Barata, mother-in-law, Elizabeth M. Barata, sister Jeanne (Tranguch) Smith, and brothers David Tranguch, Lawrence Tranguch and nephew Robert (Bobby) Tranguch. Surviving are her sons Daniel, wife Kristin, Lenhartsville, PA, Michael, Freeland, PA, and devoted daughter Gina, with whom she lived, Mountville, PA. Grandchildren, Arianna and Danny (Lenhartsville, PA). Brothers John and wife, Judy, Raymond and wife, Portia, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jacqueline grew up in Hazleton, PA and though her high school yearbook had b-e-a-u-t-i-c-i-a-n spelling out her future, her journey was much different. She married her love, Danny, on August 2, 1969. Their married life began in Hazleton and included loving homes in Lancaster, PA and Allentown, PA. Upon Danny's passing in April 1979, Jacqueline, with her three young children, moved back to Hazleton.
Jacqueline needed to focus on becoming a professional in order to provide for and support her family. This included some different jobs until she accepted a bank teller position. Jacqueline's personality and her drive to learn fit so well in this role. So much so, over a 27-year career that included many accolades, serving as a mentor to her employees (many of which became close friends of hers), and bringing financial growth and stability to countless customers, Jacqueline retired as an Assistant Vice President. This was a testament to her grit, her perseverance, and her resiliency. Her professional career spelled out: s-u-c-c-e-s-s-f-u-l.
Jacqueline not only loved her kids, but she instilled love in them. She would take them on vacations, support them in everything they set out to do, and be there for them every step of the way when life got hard. Her children were her life.
Jacqueline opened her home in Hazleton to everyone. She was so proud to have a place where everyone felt welcome, ate well, and laughed often. Her kitchen table served as a hub of love. She loved singing and dancing - from golden oldies to Bruno Mars. She was so much fun to be around. She lived for her family and gave with her whole heart. Jacqueline loved and loved big.
Daniel, Michael, and Gina would like to thank Janene from Hospice and Jessica, Elizabeth, Milka and Maxine from By Your Side for their extraordinary care and compassion during our mother's final weeks. And sincere gratitude to our dear friend Debbie Brandt and Aunt Portia for their unwavering support and assistance with Mom's care.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 5th, at 10 AM in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Freeland. The family will receive friends Friday evening August 4th from 7 PM to 9 PM and Saturday morning August 5th from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM in the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
