Jacqueline L. Reighard, 86, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Landis Homes, Lititz, PA. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Janet Prosser of Johnstown, PA.
Jackie was a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School class of 1954. She enjoyed volunteering her time to many community organizations, including the YWCA and the United Way of Lancaster County. Married for 57 years, most of Jackie's adult life she was committed to raising her children and supporting her husband, the late Dr. Gary W. Reighard, in his role at Millersville University. Both Gary and Jackie were avid supporters of Millersville University student activities and organizations, particularly men's and women's athletics. When they were not supporting college students, both Jackie and Gary were enjoying their three grandchildren. They also traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad as well as spending time at their house in the Poconos. When Jackie first moved to Lancaster, she joined a bridge club and her participation spanned more than forty years.
Surviving in addition to her sisters, Jill Bohn, San Jose, CA and Jeannie Prosser, Johnstown PA, son, Scott Reighard husband of Mindy, Lancaster and daughter, Amy Wilkes, wife of Doug Wilkes, Wingate, NC, two granddaughters, Erica Reighard, Philadelphia, Adrienne Reighard, Washington D.C. a grandson, Nicholas Beermann, Tampa, FL.
At Jackie's request, there will be a private graveside service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to gwrjlr@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by Millersville University to go to the Gary W. and Jacqueline L. Reighard Award for Outstanding Leadership. Checks should be made payable to the Millersville University Foundation and can be mailed to Millersville University, Development Office, PO Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551. Please designate the Gary W. and Jacqueline Reighard Award for Outstanding Leadership on the check memo line. Online donations can be made at www.millersville.edu/give.