Jacqueline K. Eby Downin, 92 of New Providence, passed away Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at Homestead Village. Born in Lancaster on March 31, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charles Garfield and Lucy Diem Kachel. She was the wife of L. Richard Eby who preceded her in death on November 25, 1964.
Jackie graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1947. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Jackie worked for Hubley Toys and Armstrong earlier in life. She retired from Dr. King in Willow Street where she was a receptionist. After retiring, she found joy in babysitting her grandchildren. She was especially happy that she got to see all her grandchildren graduate from high school and college.
Jackie was a good seamstress, often making clothing for her children when they were young. She enjoyed antiquing and refinishing furniture. She loved animals and was known to bottle feed those who were left behind from their mother. She enjoyed reading and going to the beach, especially with her grandchildren.
Jackie is survived by her son, Eric L., husband of Christina Eby of New Providence and daughters, Candace M., wife of Albert Ray of Willow Street, Cynthia D. Eby of Lancaster and Lisa M. Eby, wife of Scott Bechtold of New Providence. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Stephen, Brian, Jason, Devin, Justin, Kyle, Zachary and Lindsay and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Sydney and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Sherman and Ralph Kachel, Gladys Finiff, Christina and Roberta Kachel.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jackie's funeral service on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Jackie's memory to Amedysis Hospice or Homestead Village. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
