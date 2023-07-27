Jacqueline "Jackie" Schmidt, 75, of Quarryville, died on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Mennonite Fellowship Home in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Hestian and Velma L. Mace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Schmidt.
Jackie was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church in Quarryville.
She is survived her four children: Robert E., Jr. of Quarryville; Allen of Peach Bottom; Michelle of Quarryville; and Steven of Kirkwood.
A funeral service will take place at Bethel Mennonite Church, 333 Fulton View Rd., Quarryville, on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 1-3 p.m. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memories can be shared at: